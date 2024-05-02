Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Posts Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Security Federal stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Security Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

