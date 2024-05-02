Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Posts Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.31%.
Security Federal Stock Performance
Security Federal stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Security Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Security Federal Company Profile
