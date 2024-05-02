Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.5 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

