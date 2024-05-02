Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 415,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Celularity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Celularity stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celularity stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.46% of Celularity worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

