Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Short Interest Update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aegon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Aegon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Aegon by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

