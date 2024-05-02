Barclays Trims CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Target Price to $63.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Shares of CVS traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 15,401,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,313,241. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

