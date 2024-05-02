Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.60 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

