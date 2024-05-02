Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,064,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.
About Ascot Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.