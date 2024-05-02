Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,100 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,064,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AOTVF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

