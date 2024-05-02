Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.31. 19,072,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,880,906. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

