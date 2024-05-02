Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Rises By 5.9%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 663,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

