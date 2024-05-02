Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Issues Earnings Results

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

Oak Ridge Financial Services stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

