Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

