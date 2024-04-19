Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 215.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,085,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after buying an additional 424,932 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,860,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

