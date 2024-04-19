AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,192.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,601.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,269.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,170.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

