AIA Group Ltd Acquires 12,646 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 701.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.76 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average is $120.55.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.