CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CF. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.