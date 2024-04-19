Robert W. Baird Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.24.

NYSE EFX opened at $217.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

