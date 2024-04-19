74,524 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.