72,467 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 72,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. 160,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,349. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.