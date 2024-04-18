Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 242 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $504.16. The company had a trading volume of 420,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,747. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $431.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

