Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.36. The company had a trading volume of 139,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,733. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

