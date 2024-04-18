Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 106,497 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,184. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1823 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

