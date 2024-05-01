ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 820,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 633,361 shares.The stock last traded at $2.08 and had previously closed at $1.98.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
