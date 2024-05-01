PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,284,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,238,460 shares.The stock last traded at $49.69 and had previously closed at $49.67.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.