Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after acquiring an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.38. 62,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,358. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

