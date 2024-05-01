CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVR Energy Stock Down 8.4 %

CVI opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

