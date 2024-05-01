Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 42,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on THRM. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

