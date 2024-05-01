Metahero (HERO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.34 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

