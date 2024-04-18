Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 108,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.20, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

