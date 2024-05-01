MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $199.33

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $199.33 and last traded at $201.61, with a volume of 67314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

