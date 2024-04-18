Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $425.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,119,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.40. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

