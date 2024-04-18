ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.67) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

LON:ASC traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.51). 400,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The stock has a market cap of £431.97 million, a PE ratio of -169.74, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 362.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.08.

In related news, insider William Barker bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £47,450 ($59,068.84). Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

