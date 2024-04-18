Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,251 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 83,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC remained flat at $9.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,590,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,414.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

