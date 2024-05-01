Shentu (CTK) Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Shentu has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $84.98 million and $4.59 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 133,749,459 coins and its circulating supply is 133,749,461 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

