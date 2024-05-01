Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 1st (ABX, ACIW, AMD, AMZN, AX, BJRI, CCCS, CECO, CGS, CIVB)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 1st:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $205.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Castings (LON:CGS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) target price on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $355.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $340.00.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $2.90 price target on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.50.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.13) target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

RWS (LON:RWS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

