Acala Token (ACA) Price Hits $0.10

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $98.30 million and $8.31 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,956.52 or 0.99991875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012768 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10388434 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $7,086,512.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.