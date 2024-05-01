Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Gap Down to $48.87

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.87, but opened at $46.60. Avnet shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 98,604 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 44.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 120,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

