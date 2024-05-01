Analysts Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) PT at $122.20

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $29,129,527. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

