SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.09-$13.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.657-$2.697 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. SBA Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.75. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $263.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

