T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.10.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.2 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 55,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

