Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.7 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRRMF remained flat at $105.35 during trading on Wednesday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of $91.00 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59.
About Gerresheimer
