Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $2.33 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AOR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $53.47. 148,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.56 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

