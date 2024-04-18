Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 715 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $14.94 on Thursday, reaching $892.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,148,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $960.66 and a 200-day moving average of $791.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

