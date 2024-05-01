Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 550,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Yatsen
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000.
Yatsen Stock Down 2.7 %
Yatsen stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $470.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -2.19. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
Yatsen Company Profile
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.
Read More
