Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 4,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 207,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Better Choice Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 95.23% and a negative net margin of 59.00%.
Institutional Trading of Better Choice
Better Choice Company Profile
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
