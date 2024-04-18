Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.