Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Cut by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 14.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $54,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VONG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.91. 223,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.