TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $315,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,198.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,170.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

