Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.34. 312,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 933,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Forward Air Trading Down 10.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

