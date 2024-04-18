Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,307,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,284,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,214. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.49. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $238.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.