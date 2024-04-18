888 (LON:888) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

888 opened at GBX 78.64 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.48. The company has a market cap of £353.19 million, a P/E ratio of -605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

