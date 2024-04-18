888 (LON:888) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock.
888 Price Performance
888 opened at GBX 78.64 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.48. The company has a market cap of £353.19 million, a P/E ratio of -605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.
888 Company Profile
